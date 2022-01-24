Self-Sufficiency Vision : Tripura Government Initiates ‘Auto Driving’ Training For Women

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24, 2022 : For the first time in the history of Tripura, the Urban Development department initiated a pilot project in providing Skill Training on ‘Auto Driving’ to 52 women of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

Under the DAY-NULM scheme, Tripura’s Urban Development department initiated this pilot project with a formal inauguration programme in presence of department’s minister Santana Chakma, AMC Mayor Deepak Majumder, Corporation’s commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav and others.

Speaking to reporters here at Agartala on Monday noon, Majumder said “The central and state government had introduced several schemes for women to be empowered and become self-reliant. It is for the first time in the history of Tripura, a scheme introduced by the Urban Development department for women to be given the training to drive auto-rickshaws, empowering them and earn their better livelihood.”

“At first, 52 women were selected from the Agartala Municipal Corporation area for training. Later, the number can be increased if there is an interest among women in the urban body. After training, a license will be given from Transport department and can apply for a loan from Swabalamban scheme and also get a subsidy to purchase an auto-rickshaw by each of them”, he added.

AMC Mayor claimed “This is indeed a noble initiative taken by the Urban Development department for women to upgrade their living standard and become self-sufficient. Being an auto-driver will set a unique example for women in this society.”