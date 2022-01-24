Sikkim Government Lifts Ban On Milk Imports From Kalimpong

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim Government has decided to lift temporary ban on milk pouches or milk cans import from the West Bengal side, after massive protests were staged by Kalimpong milk suppliers against the same.

These milk suppliers alleged that officials stationed at inter-state border stopped all the milk from entering Sikkim, mentioning about temporary ban.

Responding to the same, these aggrieved milk suppliers from Kalimpong district of West Bengal complained to respective district administration and ‘Krishak Kalyan Sangathan, Kalimpong’ about the restrictions.

Following this, the Sangathan conveyed in a news conference that unless the Sikkim government withdrew the notification of January 17, it will be compelled to impose similar restrictions, thereby bringing an end of milk supply from Sikkim to different areas of West Bengal.

Based on this, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Sikkim recently issued a revised notification mentioning that “these dairy farmers shall ensure that milk in can supplied to Sikkim near check posts originate from their own cows or farms and shall ensure cleanliness and safety of the milk for consumption. In case of any suspicion on quality and compromise on the cleanliness and safety of such milk, Govt of Sikkim shall take necessary actions to correct the same for further supplies.”

“The Milk in cans SHALL NEVER be supplied to the Village milk co-operative societies of Sikkim, as certain incentives are available ONLY to the members of Sikkim village milk co-operative Societies under Govt. of Sikkim.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that recently, keeping in view of the COVID-19 surge and to prevent deadly outcomes of this infection, the Sikkim Government has decided to temporarily ban the import of milk packages in pouches or milk cans from outside the state.