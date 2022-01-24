Sikkim : SKM Government Redefining Politics Through ‘Lies & Conspiracies’; Alleged Former CM Chamling

The former Sikkim CM and President of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party, Pawan Chamling informed that SKM party has redefined Sikkim politics through lies and conspiracy and mandating the same to win elections.

On being asked about construction of Mintokgang Cancer Hospital – a vow still unfulfilled by SKM Government, Chamling mentioned, “this government has been operating with their famous liar mantra – ‘Tyo Malai Thaha Bhayena’. They made a mockery of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly on the very first day their government entered the house by using hired goons to heckle me right inside the House. Can there be a bigger liar in the whole universe than him? So this government was formed by telling lies, inaugurated with lies and is running on lies.”

“Lies and liars are ruling the roost in Sikkim these days. The biggest liar is leading the state. Fellow liars are spreading the lies. The biggest liar’s team is threatening those who question those lies. It is lies, lies and more lies everywhere.” – he stated.

“The hundreds of lies in their election manifesto and speeches have begun to come back to hound them. But these shameless SKM leaders are not ready to even be reminded of their tall promises, let alone to go about fulfilling them. Their own lies have become irritants for them. Thankfully, many young Sikkimese people have now begun to ask the SKM chief and his party to respond to these 100 days lies. More power to the youth and other people who are asking this lying government to face their shame.” – he added.

According to a press release issued by the Vice-President, Publicity Affairs of SDF party, Krishna Kharel; a number of trends followed by SKM Party has been underlined :

1. Lies can be used as the biggest political agenda to win elections. Any lie can be spoken to deceive innocent people.

2. Lies can be guarded with stone pelting, threatening, press conferences and bribing those who are willing to take a bribe.

3. The biggest liar is the most eligible person to be the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has to have a team to conspire, intimidate and bully innocent people and take undue advantage of their vulnerability.

“But let them know that their lies are having long term adverse impacts on Sikkim and it’s culture. They are establishing a culture of selling lies and deception. The level of trust has gone down. Being a liar is now equated with being smart. The SKM party is popularizing new ideas like, ‘As long as you can utilize lies to succeed, you can speak lies’, ‘Lies can triumph’, ‘Liars can make great leaders’, ‘Press Conferences are the art of speaking lies to journalists’, ‘We can speak lies as much as we want to but we must have the courage to face the people without feeling ashamed’.” – alleged the former CM.

“Sikkim is losing its image as a land of truthful and peace loving people. If this liar government doesn’t repent of their gross lies and false promises, lies will be justified and glorified in Sikkim. The day is not far when our streets, villages and towns will be filled with liars swindling, cheating and deceiving each other. The lies must be removed from the top. When the Chief Minister himself is the smartest liar, imagine the condition of the rest.” – he further added.