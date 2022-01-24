Tripura Girl Conferred With ‘PM Rashtriya Bal Purashkar’ For Innovative Achievements

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24, 2022 : Tripura’s Puhabi Chakraborti, has been conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar (PMRBP) for the year 2022 for her exceptional achievements in the field of innovation.

While interacting with the recipients of PMRBP virtually on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Puhabi, a 15-year-old girl for her innovations and involvement in sports.

Puhabi was accompanied by her parents Dr. Prasun Chakraborti, professor of NIT Agartala and Sutapa Chakraborti and officer with Industries department, District Magistrate of West Tripura Debapriya Bardhan, and chess prodigy Arshiya Das during the interaction with the Prime Minister.

Puhabi is currently studying at class X in Kendriya Vidyalaya school at the premises of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

The video conference was conducted from the West Tripura district’s DM office.

Puhabi informed that she innovated two applications one is ‘AthleteX:- for the Atmanirbhar Athlete’ and another one is ‘Spirometer’.

Explaining her involvement in sports, Puhabi told the Prime Minister that the sports field actually prompted her to develop an AI-based application ‘AthleteX:- for the Atmanirbhar Athlete’ an app that would make athletes perform better physically and mentally by performing injury detection scans to accurately detect injuries. It also performs mental health scanning using deep learning and the Spirometer will help in providing an adequate amount of oxygen and gas mixtures to COVID patients and ease their difficulty in breathing.

Interacting with Kumari Puhabi Chakraborti of Tripura, the Prime Minister enquired about her COVID-related innovation. She also informed the Prime Minister about her fitness app for sportspersons. The Prime Minister asked about the support she receives from the school, friends and parents in her endeavour. He asked about her method of balancing her time for sports as well as developing innovative apps.

Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in social media platforms wrote, “Proud Moment For Tripura, Puhabi Chakraborti receives ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ from Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Many congratulations to her. Much gratitude to Hon PM & Union Minister Smt Smriti Irani Ji for uplifting the morale of the children through ‘Rashtriya Baal Puraskar.”

He said “Puhabi, a student of class 10 KV, NIT has won 2 gold & 1 bronze medal for India in the Wako International Kickboxing Championship & has developed an AI-based app ‘AthleteX: For the Atmanirbhar Athlete’, which was one of the top 20 winners for Intel AI for youth program- 2021. She has decided to give 50% of her prize money of Bal Shakti Puraskar to PM cares fund. I am amazed by her achievements, she is an inspiration for millions. My best wishes to her for her future endeavours.”