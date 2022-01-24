Tripura : IIIT Agartala Student Lands Amazon Job Worth Of Rs 1.15 Crores

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24, 2022 : Subham Raj, a final year, B.Tech student of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala (IIIT Agartala) has bagged an offer from Amazon with an annual Package of Euro 1.3 lakh (INR 1.15 crore).

He will join Amazon’s Berlin Office in September 2022 as a Software Development Engineer (SDE). He got his offer letter on January 18 last. Subham is currently an eighth-semester, B.Tech, Computer Science and Engineering student of IIIT Agartala.

IIIT Agartala was established in 2018 in accordance with the IIIT Act passed by the MHRD in 2014 as a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) Model.

As of today, IIIT Agartala offers only a B.Tech program in Computer Science and Engineering. The Institute is currently under the mentorship of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala and is functioning from its campus since 2018.

IIIT Agartala shares the infrastructure, faculties, and curriculum of NIT Agartala. Centre for Career Development (CCD), NIT Agartala arranges internships and placement for IIIT Agartala students and conducts many online workshops, webinars, mock-training / mock interviews through online mode/virtual model.

Subham has previously done an internship in Google in 2021. He was also selected in the Global Competitive drive conducted by Google. Subham is a resident of Kunj Vihar, Argora, Ranchi.

The entire fraternity of IIIT Agartala and NIT Agartala is proud of his success & achievement and congratulated him for his success. In this context, it is also noteworthy that, the average salary of IIITA students for the Academic Year, 2021-22 (till date) is Rs 22 Lakh per Annum (LPA).