Tripura Tribal Council Hands-Over Financial Aid To 68 Students

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24, 2022 : Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration on Monday extended financial aid among B.Ed and D.El.Ed students hailing from ADC areas of the state.

In a press communique, it is stated that the Chief Executive Member of TTAADC Purna Chandra Jamatia handed-over cheques of financial assistance among a total of 68 students.

The TTAADC administration had spent financial assistance of Rs 29 lakh 8 thousand 125 for these students, who are currently pursuing B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses.

Later speaking to reporters, Jamatia said “Being in financial constraints, ADC administration is moving forward in developing these areas and helping indigenous people, especially students”.

He commented that it will be especially helpful in the development of society.

While handing over the cheques of financial assistance among beneficiaries, Executive member Kamal Kalai and Chief Executive Officer CK Jamatia were present.

Jamatia further added “As promised by our #Bubagra i.e. royal scion and chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and TTAADC administration, today we have paid 75% dues to 41 B.ED and 27 D.EL.ED students. I wish all 68 students the best of luck in their future endeavors.”