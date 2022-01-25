Amid COVID-19 Surge, Assam Government Suspends Offline Classes Till Class-8

NET Web Desk

Amid the COVID-19 surge and “Omicron” scare, the Assam Government has decided to suspend all offline classes till Class-VIII (8th standard) until further orders.

According to the latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government on Monday, all educational institutions, including – schools/colleges/universities shall continue to provide virtual classes.

“Physical instruction in all schools upto class Vlll in all districts shall be suspended and all such educational institutions shall migrate to virtual options until further orders. The Situation shall be reviewed regularly and necessary instructions shall be issued by the Education Department.” – the notification further reads.

However, physical classes shall be allowed on alternate days for Class IX and above in all districts.

“The physical classes in respect of Degree/Post-Graduate final year students of Engineering/Medical Colleges may be allowed with fully vaccinated students.” – adds the order.