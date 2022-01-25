Arunachal Pradesh Registers 668 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 60,072

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 668 fresh new cases – highest single day spike registered so far this month, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 60072, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 283 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 284, West Kameng – 28, Namsai (30), Papumpare (31), Changlang (39), East Siang – 27 and Lower Subansiri with 31 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 44 cases, Tirap (5), Tawang (23).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3313 active cases, while 288 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 56476. The recovery rate now stands at 94.01% per cent.