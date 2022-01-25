Assam & Arunachal Pradesh To Conduct ‘Ground-Level Survey’ On Boundary Status : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to resolve the boundary disputes, the northeastern states of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh have agreed to conduct ground-level survey to check on the boundary status, as informed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The decision was undertaken during a meeting held on Monday between the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu.

During the meeting, measures for permanent solution to long-pending issues were taken into account.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM informed the same. “Solving boundary issues with neighbours is our priority. Discussed with Hon’ble CM of Arunachal Pradesh Sh @PemaKhanduBJP, who came all the way to Guwahati, measures for permanent solution to the long-pending issue. We decided to conduct ground level survey on boundary status.” – he wrote.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM asserted that a positive discussion was held on finding a mutually acceptable permanent solution, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Its worthy to note that Assam shares a length of 804.10 km inter-state boundary with Arunachal Pradesh, as informed by the Assam Government’s official website.