Assam CM Inaugurates Dredging At Jiya Bharali River For Tackling Flood & Erosion 

NET Web Desk

In a bid to combat flood & erosion – a drastic threat for humans & wildlife populace, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched a pilot project of the Jia Bharali river at Bokagaon, Balipara in Sonitpur, which will initiate dredging & excavation works at the concerned site.

Inaugurated in presence of Sootea legislator Padma Hazarika; MP Pallab Lochan Das; dredging will be initiated at about 2 kms at the first phase, which will later be extended to 20kms.

The Water Resource Department is dredging 20-kms stretch of the river to de-silt & restore its depth. Besides, its success will pave way for similar initiatives on Kundil, Jiyadhal & Aai rivers, informed the CM.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM confirmed the news. “Inaugurated dredging work of River Jiyabharali at Bokagaon, Balipara in Sonitpur. To prevent floods, Water Resource Dept is dredging 20-km stretch of the river to de-silt & restore its depth. Its success will pave way for similar initiatives on Kundil, Jiyadhal & Aai rivers.”

Water Resource Dept is also taking steps to build 1,000-km concrete embankments. ₹1,500 cr has been allotted to the Dept for flood management. Also handed over of cheques of ₹2 lakh to families of victims of recent truck accident on Kolia Bhomora bridge over the Brahmaputra. pic.twitter.com/iNUI04euwd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2022

Addressing the mediapersons, Sarma asserted that this will be carried out in other tributaries of Assam through a phase-wise manner. He mentioned that concerned project will play a significant role to eradicate the grave impacts of erosion.

The dredger which reached Mumbai port via the sea route from United States of America (USA) reached the northeastern state of Assam through stretch.

Its worthy to note that Jia Bharali River is a tributary of Brahmaputra River, which originates from Arunachal Pradesh.