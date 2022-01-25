Assam : Electoral Officials Receive Awards On ‘National Voters Day’

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of ’12th National Voters Day’ celebrations based on the theme “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”, a total of 3 electoral officials from the northeastern state of Assam have been conferred with the state and national awards for their exemplary contribution into the election management process.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, Nitin Khade, received the National Award for ‘Best Electoral Practices Award 2021’, under the category of ‘Best Performing State’ for ‘Election Management’ of Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, 2021.

Presented by Hon’ble Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju in presence of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India (ECI), Sushil Chandra; Election Commissioners – Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey at the National Voters’ Day celebrations held at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi, today.

Similarly, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Seshan, IAS received Special State Award for his exemplary contribution towards overall Election Management, Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation, IT initiatives, Security Management, Electoral Roll Management, Innovative Measures, Accessible Elections and Electoral Literacy Clubs. This award was presented by Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi at the National Voters’ Day, 2022 ceremony held at Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa, Guwahati, today.

Meanwhile, Varnali Deka, IAS received the National Award from Election Commission of India as ‘Best DEO for Innovative Measures in Election Management’ :

Every year Election Commission of India selects 4-5 best DCs of the country for exemplary work in Elections. This year it is a matter of pride that Assam’s own Varnali Deka IAS, currently posted as DEO Kokrajhar has been selected for the Award.

Its worth noting that testimony to the diligent innovations and efforts of the District officials that resulted no Poll-related problems on Poll Day and no instance of Re-Poll. District recorded a Poll Percentage of 89.68% as opposed to 89.26% in the 2019 Elections. Jaleswar LAC at 93.44% was the highest Poll LAC in the state.

Furthermore, the Cachar deputy Commissioner (DC) & district electoral officer, Silchar, Keerthi Jalli has been conferred with the National Award under the category of ‘Best Electoral Practices Award 2021’ for ‘Voter Awareness’. She received the award today from Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra today at Delhi.