Assam-Meghalaya Border Row : HSPDP Urges Similar Commitment Along Remaining “Areas Of Differences”

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute, both the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya have recently agreed to swap lands and showed their utmost commitment to resolve the conflict along six “areas of differences”. However, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Monday has urged the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to portray same level of commitment and sincerity along the remaining six disputed areas.

Appreciating both the CMs for their concerned efforts in resolving the disputes, HSPDP President, KP Pangniang urged the Chief Ministers to expedite their process into six other remaining areas, which are believed to be more critical “disputed regions”, including – Langpih and Block I and Block II.

“It is unfortunate that the boundary between the two states was not demarcated after Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972,” he added. The HSPDP President also slammed the past governments both at the centre & state for failing to resolve the boundary disputes.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government on the first phase had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.