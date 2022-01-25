Congress Leader Claims Assam Government Illegally Tapping His Phone, Violating Privacy

NET Web Desk

The senior Congress leader – Debabrata Saikia on Monday claimed that his phone is illegally tapped by the BJP-led Assam Government, which is a “gross violation of fundamental right to privacy”.

He has also asserted that such an act was an attempt to “strangle democracy, which is already in ICU”.

Speaking with mediapersons, Saikia mentioned that pegasus spyware controversy had exposed the illegal tapping of phones of important personalities in the country. Developed by NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, Pegasus spyware intrudes into phone helping spies hack into phones.

“The Pegasus controversy had revealed that the government was tapping phones of leaders of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement in Assam. And the Congress had been at the fore of this movement from the beginning,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader informed, “I believe my phone is being illegally tapped by the #bjpgovt in Assam! This isn’t only a gross violation of my fundamental right to privacy,but this govt by tapping the phone of the LOP is making another attempt to strangle democracy,Which is already in ICU.”