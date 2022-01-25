COVID-19 Surge : Sikkim Government Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For Visitors

NET Web Desk

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and “Omicron” scare, the Sikkim Government has re-imposed curbs to break the chain of infections. As per the latest Home Department notification, visitors now must producing negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72-hours prior to the date of entry.

If the same is not followed, the person need to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) at all entry-check posts and Pakyong Airport.

However, the drivers/conductors of commercial and passenger vehicles who commute daily shall be exempted.

According to the notification, government officials, Army personnel, and state government officials on poll duty shall also be exempted from the protocol.