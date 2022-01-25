COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2223 New Cases; 22.17% Positivity Rate

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 2223 new COVID-19 cases, and five deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.17%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 10,704. While, a total of 1,62,371 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 586 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 9199 samples were tested on January 24, 2022, out of which 928 samples belonged to males, while 1295 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 1301 belonged to symptomatic patients, 922 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,51,081. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 298 (26.85%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 66 (16.30%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1804 (23.90%) & 55 (40.44%) positive cases respectively.