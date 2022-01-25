Manipur Cops Apprehend NRFM Cadre Involved In Extortion Activities & Bomb Blasts

NET Web Desk

In a major counter-insurgency operation, the Manipur cops has recently apprehended an active member of the proscribed militant outfit – National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from Khurai Heikrumakhong.

The accused, a transgender is reported to be directly involved in a series of extortion activities & bomb blasts. Identified as Hourongbam Yohenba Meitei alias Tamo, the accused is a resident of Imphal East district.

According to IFP report, Tamo was apprehended by a combined team of Imphal East district commandos, Imphal East, team of Heingang police station along with 15 Assam Rifles troops who conducted a random checking on Sunday at around 2.30 PM in Khurai Heikrumakhong to monitor security arrangements along the region ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The accused is reported to be directly involved into explosions that occurred recently near a pharmacy of Khurai Lamlong, a spot at Khurai Telepati and before a godown at Kairang Muslim.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Imphal East Superintendent of Police (SP) M Pradip Singh informed that these bombs were planted on the advice of an NRFM self-styled chairman, identified as Dabalmacha along with Naoba of the same banned militant outfit.

The Imphal East SP M Pradip Singh asserted that extortion notes of the outfit were duly signed by a self-styled secretary finance of the same underground organization, Nongpoknganba Meitei, Central Head Quarter (NFRM), and the extortion notes were delivered to the pharmacy by Tamo. – informed the IFP report.

On further examination, the apprehended cadre disclosed that he has hidden two hand grenades at the hilltop of Pidonu Ching near the Ima Pidonu temple.

Reacting to the revelation, a combined team immediately rushed to the spot, and seized two hand grenades buried into a location, adjacent to the temple.

Furthermore, a case has been registered at Heingang police station, and the apprehended has been remanded to 5-days police custody.