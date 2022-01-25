Meghalaya : Atleast 5 Shops Gutted In Fire At Bagli Village; No Casualties Reported

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, atleast 5 shops were reduced to rubbles after a massive fire broke out at Bagli Village, adjacent to Borsora under Ranikor Civil Sub-division in South West Khasi Hills.

According to Shillong Times report, these shops belonged to – Binat Sangma, Talis D Marak and Lipin D Marak, all residents of Majisora; Shila M Sangma from Khonjoy; and Binesh M Sangma from Bagli.

If reports are to be believed, the mishap occurred at around 1 AM on January 24 in one of the shops, which later spread into the adjacent four. Out of these 5 shops, three are said to be grocery stores, while the other two were automobile shops.

Exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, no one is reported to have injured in the incident.