Meghalaya : Unidentified Miscreants Attack Labourers; 4 Sustained Injuries

NET Web Desk

A group of labourers were allegedly assaulted by unidentified miscreants, while setting-up tents at Dinam Hall of Shillong on Monday evening.

According to Shillong Times report, atleast 20-25 unidentified persons attacked these labourers with sticks, which led four of them sustain severe injuries, who were later admitted at Shillong Civil Hospital for further treatment.

However, investigation for the same is underway, informed security forces.

Reacting to another such assault case circulated on social media platforms, the East Khasi Hills Superintendent asserted that “the matter has been verified and no such incident occurred. At the same time nobody has come forward to file any complaint. In this connection, the general public are advised to refrain from forwarding any such misinformation without the proper verification of facts.”