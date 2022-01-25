National Voters Day : Mizoram Election Body Hands-Over EPICs To 10 Newly-Enrolled Voters

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the ’12th National Voters Day’ celebrations based on the theme “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”, the Mizoram Government held a special event at the Secretariat Conference Hall with the Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma as its Chief Guest.

Speaking at the function, Chief Secretary stated that National Voters’ Day marks the foundation for free & fair elections of a democratic country, thereby highlighting the key role of Election Commission of India (ECI).

At the function, Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) were handed-over to 10 newly enrolled voters, alongwith an appreciation certificates to three Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The Assistant Professor of Political Science at J. Thankima College, Lalbuatsaiha and the state icon for Persons with Disability (PwDs) and Director of ‘Volunteers for the Blind’, New Delhi stated that election are significant, as it provides a say in electing our representatives, and urged all Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for carrying-out their franchise.

He stated that after “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016” came into existence, which provides special emphasis to facilities for PWDs to cast their votes, and stressed on the role of guardians of PWDs in helping the differently disabled to take part along the elections.