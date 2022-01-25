NEHHDC Harnesses Tourism Opportunity; Promoting Unexplored Northeastern ‘Craft-Villages’

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the North Eastern Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) on the ‘National Tourism Day 2022’ announced a ‘Craft Tourism contest’ – an initiative to promote the unexplored villages of Northeast India.

In an attempt to support rural artisans and portraying the significance of Northeastern craft villages as tourism resources, the contest has been organized by NEHHDC – a corporation which works under administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India.

Referring these undiscovered hamlets as ‘Craft Treasure Troves’, NEHHDC has called-for information on these villages and their splendid crafts.

According to NEHHDC official twitter handle, the best 20 craft destination will win exciting Gift Hampers from the corporation. The last date for submission is February 10, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, NEHHDC wrote, “Considering “Rural & Community Centric Tourism” as the theme of #tourismday2022 Do you know about any Unexplored Villages in India that are craft treasure troves?? Then you’ve the chance to win exciting gift hampers from #nehhdc . Visit http://Purbashree.com to submit now !”

In order to provide the guide, one can participate into the contest through the website of NEHHDC’s online store – Purbashree (https://purbashree.com/)