Omicron Scare : Manipur Reports 3 More Cases; Tally Pushed To 42

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a major such development, 3 more Omicron cases have been detected in the northeastern state of Manipur pushing the tally to forty-two (42), as informed by official sources.

All these three patients have been discharged after completing mandatory isolation, informed the state Directorate of Health Services said in a release.

Meanwhile, the northeastern state of Manipur on Tuesday registered 461 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 130951, as informed by the Health services bulletin. With 4 more fatalities, the state now has 3599 active cases, while 308 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 125321. The recovery rate now stands at 95.70% per cent.

Its worthy to note that the first-ever case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Manipur on December 2021. It was detected into a patient who had returned to the northeastern state from Tanzania.

Classified as “Variant of Concern”, the B.1.1.529 variant or ‘Omicron’ was first reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, 2021.