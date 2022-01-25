Review Election Schedule For 9 Hill Assembly Constituencies : Naga Women Union, Manipur

NET /UT News Desk

Naga Women Union (NWU), the apex Naga women organisation in Manipur in a press release on Monday appealed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur to change the poll date of the first phase of Manipur assembly election which falls on Sunday, February 27.

NWU said that the release of Monday is to register its sentiments of hurt for fixing poll date on a Sunday, which it said, is against the religious sentiment of the minority Christian community in general and the communities of the said nine constituencies in particular.

“India as a secular State whereby the social pluralism is fortified by the unique constitution, should uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution in letter and in spirit,” it maintained.

The apex Naga women organisation pointed out that the people residing in the nine hill Assembly Constituencies are predominantly Christians, namely, 46- Saikul (ST), 51- Saitu (ST), 55- Tipaimukh (ST), 56- Thanton (ST), 57- 50-Kangopkpi Henglep (ST), 58- Churuchanpur (ST), 59-Saikot (ST) and 60- Singhat (ST).

NWU furthermore reiterated with appeal to the ECI and CEO Manipur that respecting the sentiments of minority religion will preserve the sanctity of the Indian Constitution and the re-arrangement of polling date of February 27, maintained that doing so, will serve the interest of every citizen in Manipur.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/naga-women-union-manipur-review-polling-date-for-nine-hill-assembly-constituencies/)