Safeguard Human Rights Of Chakmas & Hajongs : NHRC To Arunachal Pradesh Government

NET Web Desk

In the backdrop of racial profiling charges of Chakma & Hajongs communities and their relocation from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state government to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) against the same.

The decision has been undertaken in response to a complaint filed by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) over compensation denial under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act) to the Chakma tribes of Mudokka Nallah village and Deori tribes of Sompoi-II village under Diyun Circle, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh by the Oil India Ltd.

Based on the complaint filed by CDFI, the NHRC has given the government six weeks time for ensuring the protection of human rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs.

According to a press release issued by CDFI, Chakmas & Hajong communities are being relocated for the oil drilling works at the location KUP & KUL under Nigru PML owned by the Oil India Ltd.

“The foundation has sought the NHRC’s intervention against the racial profiling of 65,000 Chakma and Hajong tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh through an ‘illegal census’ that was scheduled from December 11, 2021, for their deportation, expulsion or relocation from the State.” – informed The Hindu report.

“The Supreme Court of India in its verdict in National Human Rights Commission vs State of Arunachal Pradesh & Anr specifically directed that ‘except in accordance with law, the Chakmas shall not be evicted from their homes and shall not be denied domestic life and comfort therein’. If any attempt is made by the authorities whether the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, the Oil India Ltd and the State of Arunachal Pradesh to evict the Chakmas without invoking the LARR Act in clear violation of the Supreme Court direction, it becomes the responsibility of the NHRC to initiate contempt proceedings as the petitioner to the Supreme Court petition.” – stated the CDFI Founder, Suhas Chakma in its complaint to the NHRC.

“The recent measures being taken by the State of Arunachal Pradesh concerning the Chakmas and Hajongs are absolutely contrary to the laws of the land and judgments pronounced by the Supreme Court on their rights. Instead of complying with the Supreme Court judgments, the State government had initiated their racial profiling while the Union Law Minister had been repeatedly advocating their forcible relocation. The NHRC’s order is a significant step to bury such unlawful measures and further, the direction to both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State of Arunachal Pradesh to protect human rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs by all the ways is an absolute necessity.”- stated Suhas Chakma, Founder of the CDFI and the complainant.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju assured that under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, no refugee in Arunachal Pradesh can claim the rights of indigenous tribal of the northeastern state.

Strongly condemning the statement, the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) today asserted that “Chakmas & Hajongs do not come under ambit of Citizen Amendment Act”.