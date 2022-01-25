Sikkim Election Body Felicitates BLOs For Enhanced Participation Of Voters

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Commemorating the ’12th National Voters Day’ celebrations based on the theme “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”, the Sikkim Election Department today felicitated the Best Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from all four districts of Sikkim and NGO “Service to Mankind”.

The felicitation ceremony was held during a special event organized by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sikkim at the Conference Hall of Gangtok Election Department.

The event also witnessed the presence of Dronacharya Awardee Sandhya Gurung; students from various government schools; social media influencers and Sikkim Election Department officials.

According to IPR report, this event commenced with the administration of National Voters’ Day pledge by the Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Dr. K. Jayakumar who graced the occasion as its Chief Guest.

Addressing the event, Jaykumar asserted that “democracy stands for people’s power, and the first step towards exercising our fundamental duty as inscribed in the Constitution of India is by registering as a voter and by exercising our voting rights.”

He apprised the gathering through quotes defining that “voters have power to decide the destiny of the Nation, thereby bringing a huge impact in determining the future of our great nation.”

The programme also saw a series of events, wherein, a documentary of State Icons- Dronacharya Awardee Sandhya Gurung, Padma Draupadi Ghimirey and Bikram Bhattarai, were displayed before their felicitation by the office of Chief Electoral Officer. A Video on Mascot Designing competition followed by felicitation of Mascot design winner, was also presented.

Its worth noting, this year the Election Commission of India (ECI) is focusing on Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), in order to build the voting process inclusive for all. Besides, the ECI has also launched a new application called PWD App.

The main aim of this year’s theme “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”, is to encourage all the voters, young, old and PwDs, to enroll themselves, thereby inspiring them to exercise their voting rights.