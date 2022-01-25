Sikkim Government Holds Legislature Meeting; Forwards 7 Resolutions

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A legislature meeting of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party was held at the Chief Minister’s official residence at Mintongang today under the chairmanship of party president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

Minister and Secretary General of the Party Arun Upreti delivered the welcome address. In his address, the party president stated that the SKM party had been in government for 32 months and the government had succeeded in doing remarkable work for the people of Sikkim in the short span of 32 months. He presented instances and facts that state government is emphasizing priority on public interest along health, education, social justice, infrastructure development and all other areas.

Stating that mutual brotherhood and social harmony has flourished in Sikkim during its 32-month tenure and apprised the gathering that present SKM government has adopted a great policy of treating all castes and religions equally and providing equal justice and opportunity.

“Sikkim has handled the worst situation in the world due to the global epidemic caused by the COVID-19,” – he mentioned. Upreti further thanked all the people of Sikkim and organisms of the government for standing together against the pandemic. He apprised the gathering that the government and the people should work together as the Corona virus epidemic is still not over.

The following resolutions have been unanimously passed in today’s meeting :

1) Coordination with the Central Government will be made more intensive and effective by coordinating with the entire Limbu-Tamang community as well as other Sikkimese community for the demand of Assembly seats for the long awaited Sikkimese Limbu-Tamang community. For this, a high level committee chaired by Lok Sabha MP Indrahang Subba has been announced in today’s meeting. The first meeting will be held with the Chief Minister by appointing or forming other members as soon as possible under the leadership of the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Indrahang Subba.

2) Today’s meeting has decided to form a high level committee under the chairmanship of Mr. TN Dhakal, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister, to expedite the demand for inclusion of 12 sub-castes of Nepali origin in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Sikkim. The first meeting will be held with the Chief Minister by appointing or forming other members as soon as possible under the chairmanship of Mr. TN Dhakal.

3) Bringing Venerable Karmapa Ugen Thinley Dorjee to Sikkim Even though the provision of funds was passed in the last budget session, the good deed is still pending due to the global epidemic Kovid-19. Today’s meeting has decided to form a high level committee under the chairmanship of Minister Sonam Lama to make this milestone a success. This committee will also form a full committee under the leadership of Minister Sonam Lama as soon as possible and hold a meeting with the Chief Minister.

4) After a serious debate on the issue of residential certificate in today’s meeting, it has been finally decided that those persons who have fulfilled all the criteria of residential certificate will be given the certificate immediately. The Chief Minister has decided to hold a meeting with the concerned officials as soon as possible. In today’s meeting, it was also decided that the documents required for the distribution of residency certificates would be scrutinized and those who have all the documents will be given certificates in a simple and fast manner.

5) Keeping in view the functioning of government and public facilities, today’s meeting has decided that all the legislators from now on should stay in the government office four days a week and go to the party office two days a week to meet the people and party workers.

6) Today’s meeting has also decided to distribute concessions to the poor people such as house upgrades, sheets and other materials within the coming month of March.

7) It has been decided in today’s meeting that the legislators of the respective areas and the ministers of the concerned departments should continuously inspect the various development infrastructure works being carried out in the constituencies and if any works are being delayed, every effort should be made to complete those works on time.