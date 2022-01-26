107th Birth Anniversary Of Freedom Fighter – Rani Gaidinliu Observed

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur is observing the 107th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter & iconic leader – Rani Gaidinliu who valiantly fought against the Britishers. During the auspicious occasion, political stalwarts have also paid their rich tributes to the epitome of valour & courage.

Commemorating the 107th birth anniversary of Rani Gaidinliu, a special event was held at Rani Gaidinliu Park – a site which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16, 2018. During this auspicious occasion, the Manipur Governor La Ganesan laid a wreath at the effigy of Gaidinliu and floral tributes to the iconic leader.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has also paid his rich tributes to the leader. “Remembering the great freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu on her birth anniversary. On this day, we thank our Hon’ PM Sh @narendramodi Ji & Hon’ HM Sh @AmitShah Ji for honouring our great freedom fighters by setting up the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in the State.” – he wrote.

Remembering the great freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu on her birth anniversary. On this day, we thank our Hon' PM Sh @narendramodi Ji & Hon' HM Sh @AmitShah Ji for honouring our great freedom fighters by setting up the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in the State. pic.twitter.com/nMiJZK3Cgm — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 26, 2022

Born on January 26, 1915 at Luangkao Village now in Taosem Sub-Division under Tamenglong District of Manipur state, Rani Gaidinliu – the Naga spiritual and political leader, led an armed uprising against the British in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.

Rani Gaidinliu at the age of 13 associated with Jadonang and became his lieutenant in throughout his social, religious and political movements. Gaidinliu, along with her cousin Haipou Jadonang joined the Heraka movement, which aimed at revival of the Naga tribal religion and establishing self-rule of the Nagas (Naga Raj) ending the British rule.