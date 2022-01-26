Amid COVID-19 Surge, Mizoram Observes 73rd Republic Day At Sombre Ceremony

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Marking the nationwide celebrations of ’73rd Republic Day’, the northeastern state of Mizoram also observed the auspicious occasion with immense euphoria. The celebrations commenced with Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurling the National Flag in state capital – Aizawl and answering the salute of Five Parade contingents at Assam Rifles’ Ground.

This year’s celebration witnessed only Five Armed contingents – 2nd Bn Assam Rifles, 38th Bn BSF, 1st Battalion Mizoram Armed Police, 3rd Battalion Mizoram Armed Police, 5th Indian Reserve Battalion, and Mizoram Home Guards with the Mizoram Armed Police Brass Band led by Parade Commander C.S. Lalrinzuala, Asstistant Commandant, 5 IR Bn and Second Commander C. Lalmalsawma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDPO, Aizawl North).

Atleast 53 personnel of the Mizoram Police who have been decorated with various police service medals including President’s & Police Medal could not attain the coveted awards ceremony due to COVID-19 surge which is still a concern along the northeastern state.

Besides, list for this year’s President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for meritorious services include –

• President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service – Lalrinthnaga Ralte, DSP

• Police Medal for meritorious services – HL Thangzuala, PTS Thenzawl; Lalrammawia, Inspector 3rd MAP; R. Vanlalruata, SI Officer in Charge of Police Radio Station, Mamit and; Dilip Kumar Biswas, ASI (General Duty)

During the occasion, Mizoram Police and Excise & Narcotics Department have also been recommended to receive Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals. These recognitions include –

• Governor’s Gold Medal recipients from Police: C/270 P.C. Lalrinsanga, Aizawl DEF, C/199 Lalhriatpuia, Aizawl DEF

• Governor’s Silver Medal recipients from Police: Inspr. (AB) F. Tlanghmingthanga, 1st IR Bn, Hav Rohlupuia, 2nd Bn, MAP, C/16320 Lalringzuala Fanai, 3rd Bn MAP, C/30 PC Siamkima, Aizawl DEF, C/16350 R.Lalrochhara, PTS Thenzawl

• Governor’s Gold Medal recipients from END : SI C.Lalbiaktluanga, Anti-Narcotic Squad, Comm of Excise & Narcotics

• Governor’s Silver Medal recipients from END : SI R.Lalrinsanga, Anti-Narcotic Squad, Comm of Excise & Narcotics, C/316 P.C. Laldingngheta, Anti-Narcotic Squad, Comm of Excise & Narcotics.