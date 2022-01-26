Arunachal Pradesh : New Tupi Hamlet Bags CM’s Award For Cleanest Village

NET Web Desk

A far-flung hamlet under Khonsa Block in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh has been adjudged with the ‘Chief Minister’s Cleanest Village Award 2021’ for its remarkable performance in ensuring adequate sanitation and maintaining a healthy environment.

According to a notification issued by the state government, as many as 9 Villages have been conferred with the recognition, incorporating of – New Tupi which is followed by Kolung in Upper Siang; Silluk in East Siang; Tusinggite in Lower Dibang Valley; Singbir in Shi-Yomi; Thongleng in Tawang; Jirdin in West Siang; Bonai in Longding; and Mimey in Namsai.

Its worthy to note that commemorating the Statehood Day celebrations on February 20, 2022, the Arunachal Pradesh Government introduced the ‘Chief Minister’s Awards for Cleanest Village’ in each district – an approach for ensuring a healthy, hygienic and lively social environment.

“These awards are meant for promoting the essence of healthy living through cleanliness to deter the incidence of illness and to promote sustenance of public amenities for overall growth of the state.” – the notification further reads.