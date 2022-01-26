Arunachal Pradesh Registers 526 New Cases, Tally Pushed To 60,598

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 526 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 60598, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 284 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 225 active cases, West Kameng – 30, Namsai (38), Papumpare (14), Changlang (18), East Siang – 24 and Lower Subansiri with 42 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 28 cases, Tirap (5), Tawang (6).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3463 active cases, while 375 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 56851. The recovery rate now stands at 93.82% per cent.