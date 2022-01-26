COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1758 New Cases; 25.93% Positivity Rate

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 1758 new COVID-19 cases, and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.93%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 11,804. While, a total of 1,64,128 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 590 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 6780 samples were tested on January 25, 2022, out of which 772 samples belonged to males, while 986 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 1092 belonged to symptomatic patients, 666 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,51,734. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 128 (21.73%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 58 (17.16%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1548 (23.88%) & 24 (32.00%) positive cases respectively.