COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Registers 164 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 33,818

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland have registered 164 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 33818, as informed by a health department official.

The death toll has now rised to 708 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Nagaland now has 775 active cases, while 68 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 30987. The recovery rate now stands at 91.62% per cent.

Furthermore, the northeastern state has conducted over 4.39 lakh sample tests for the infection so far, while more than 14.01 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state so far, the official added.