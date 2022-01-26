Meghalaya : Over 54,000 Voters Enrolled Within A Year; Says Chief Electoral Officer

NET Web Desk

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya, FR Kharkongor recently asserted that atleast 54712 voters got themselves enrolled from the northeastern state within a year.

He stated out of these new voters, a total of 35,980 hail from the age group of 18-19 years. However, with this latest addition of voters- the total number of electors have now reached to 20,81,570.

“There are 10,28,395 male voters, and 10,53,173 female voters. Meanwhile, two transgenders also enrolled themselves in Meghalaya. One of them hails from Pynthorumkhrah assembly constituency, while the other belong to Rajabala constituency.” – further mentioned the Chief Electoral Officer.

According to PTI report, the final electoral roll which was published on January 14, list atleast 3,822 number of service electors.