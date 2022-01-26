Moment Of Pride : Assam Youth Leads Regiment During 73rd Republic Day Parade

NET Web Desk

Local populace & villagers were overjoyed to see Lieutenant Siddhartha Sinha – a Karimganj native, leading his regiment during the 73rd Republic Day Parade held today at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Beaming with joy, the residents expressed the moment as a matter of pride after witnessing an Army jawan from the region, who earned such a responsibility. Sinha was commanding PMS Bridge – an advanced system providing support to armoured and mechanized units of Indian Army for crossing water streams & bodies.

A second-generation official from his Army family, Siddhartha commenced his service from November 21, 2020.

Currently posted in the 16 Madras Engineering Regiment, Siddhartha’s parents – Laxmikanta and Shibani expressed hope that their younger son would attain more such remarkable feats in the near future.

Its worthy to note that Siddhartha’s father, Laxmikanta has also devoted 30 years of his life in the Indian Army.

Siddhartha studied in an Army School of Hyderabad from Class 1-12, as his father was posted there during the concerned period. He later pursued engineering from the Madras Engineering College before joining the Indian Armed Forces.