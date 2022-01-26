Nagaland-Based Association Initiates ‘Reverse Urbanization’ Programme For Uplifting Communities

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In an attempt to encourage self-sufficiency and providing independent livelihood for women, a Nagaland-based organization – Entrepreneurs Associates (EA) under the flagship program of ‘Trees for Wealth’ has launched a campaign titled ‘Reverse urbanization’ envisioning to support local populace and communities find meaningful and dignified livelihoods in their own native places.

The Reverse Urbanization campaign is an attempt to help local youth and people see opportunities locally and innovate to earn and even contribute to the local economy. EA is therefore taken the lead to conduct relevant skilling and even facilitate upgradation of existing skills through trainings and seminars.

However, for uplifting communities especially women, EA has successfully conducted a two-day soap-making workshop from January 25-26, at Aloha Learning Centre, Kohima.

Mrs. Vetoni, the Associate Pastor, Women of the Lumami Baptist Church who received the training from Thailand led this initiative.

It was attended by 53 participants from different districts including one participant from Senapati district, Manipur. The initiative and the usage of natural ingredients in soaps was highly-appreciated by the trainees.

The two-day soap making workshop trained the participants on the methods involved in making varied soaps such as milk and honey, coffee scrub, aloe vera, papaya and citrus right from its initial stages to its final stages. Information regarding procuring the materials and measurements was also shared along with personal interactions with the trainer.

“We are planning to do a team trial first and after perfecting the skill on soap making, we want to train others. Our main mission is to train women and youths mostly residing in rural areas. We are anticipating more such training from Entrepreneurs Associates in the future” stated Asalu Nyekha, a Programme Associate from NEN (North East Network). She attended the workshop along with two staff members and two women from SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association).

One of the participants was Miss Thsarola Sangtam, a BSc Agricultural graduate who journeyed all the way from Tuensang to learn soap making. She occasionally provides training to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Tuensang.

She has been voluntarily teaching the steps of oyster cultivation while currently planning to train the people back home about soap making. Besides, Sangtam is also planning to venture out into soap making business along with other products.

“I’m very thankful to Entrepreneurs Associates and Mrs. Vetoni for this workshop. Initially, I was quite hesitant to buy products from the market because I was not fully aware of the composition. But the ingredients used in this workshop are safe so I’m planning to make the soaps for my personal usage” said Miss Lilo Awomi, a civil service aspirant who was thrilled after learning a new skill.

Christine Ngouniba from Senapati, Manipur, expressed her joy and said that this training was quite helpful. She plans to start a home-based business with this new skill if this is a basic skill which can be learned. Thus, instead of depending everything on the markets for our needs, we should learn to make our own products she added. This lady also appreciated the organization for coming up with something very new and exciting.

Interestingly, all the women hailed from diverse backgrounds and came from various districts like Tuensang, Tseminyu, Phek, Dimapur and even from the neighboring state of Manipur. They all had different plans after this workshop.

While some women wanted to venture out in business, some wanted to provide training to uplift communities after learning from this two-day workshop. The training was successfully concluded with Mrs. Vetoni handing out the certificate of participation and followed by a mass prayer.

Under the Reverse Urbanization campaign, EA is planning to conduct a series of Skills trainings and Seminars in the rural areas to explore local opportunities for all. The next program slated under the Reverse Urbanization Campaign is a seminar for students at Porba Village, Phek District on the 5th of February 2022.