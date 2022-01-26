Nagaland CM Vows To Uphold ‘Motto Of Unity’; Says Won’t Divide Single-Tribe Districts

NET Web Desk

Amid escalating demands for the creation of new districts through bifurcation of existing ones particularly based on communities, the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has strictly asserted that state government won’t divide single-tribe districts, thereby abiding by its ‘motto of unity’.

Addressing the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at the Secretariat Plaza in Kohima on Wednesday, the Nagaland CM mentioned that recent creation of 4 new districts by the state government focused on effective governance & ensuring that welfare reach people’s doorsteps.

Recently, reacting to escalating clamour of various tribal organizations, demanding creation of new districts, Rio urged such unions to drop their demands and understand concerned policy. He said, “fragmentation of tribal districts will not serve the interest of Nagas and the people should understand the policy of the state government in the interest of the Naga community. So, we will not divide the tribal district which is already in existence.”

Its worthy to note that recently, the Nagaland Government has upgraded the Shamator sub-division into a full-fledged district, just a month after creation of 3 new districts – Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima. Moreover, the state government has also issued certain modalities and guidelines upon recognition of Tikhir as a separate Naga tribe.

Moreover, during the Republic Day celebrations, Rio also stated about recent Oting Massacre and assured that justice will soon be delivered to the bereaved families.

“We are taking every measure to lessen the pain of the family members, who lost their near and dear ones.” – he maintained.