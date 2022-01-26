Nagaland : Distribution Of NPF Party’s Ticket Scheduled For February 2

NET/UT News Desk

As per the latest information received, the ticket distribution of Naga People’s Front (NPF) is scheduled for February 2 next at its central office, Kohima, Nagaland.

According to a source received from functionary of the NPF, it is told that as many as 45 party ticket forms have been taken from party office, Manipur State Unit from 16 assembly constituencies. While some assembly constituencies have only 1 aspiring candidate, few other assembly constituencies have got upto 5-6 aspiring candidates seeking for party ticket.

List of assembly constituencies that had taken ticket forms include, 41-Chandel, 42-Tengnoupal, 43-Phungyar, 44-Ukhrul, 45-Chingai, 53-Tamenglong, 52-Tamei, 47-Karong, 48-Mao, 49-Tadubi, 40-Jiribam, 46-Saikul, 51-Saitu, 50-Kangpokpi, 57-Henglep and 58-Churachandpur.

According to program highlights available, the distribution program on February 2 would witness welcome address by Y. Vikheho Swu, MLA & Legislature in-charge, NPF, Manipur State Unit. Rev. Dr. Vevo Phesao would bless all the candidates after they received the party ticket and take pledge. Dr. Shiirhozelie Liezietsu, President (Central) would deliver his speech while Dr. Lorho S Pfoze, MP & Chairman, Ticket Selection Committee, Samuel Risom, Working President & Chairman, Election Committee, NPF-MSU and T.R. Zeliang, Leader, NPF Legislator leader would deliver short speeches.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/distribution-of-naga-peoples-front-party-ticket-scheduled-for-february-2/)