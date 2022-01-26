Padma Awards 2022 : 10 From Northeast India To Be Conferred With ‘Padma Shri’

NET Web Desk

As many as 10 esteemed personalities hailing from Northeast India will be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Awards 2022 for their exceptional and distinguished service along various disciplines incorporating of – Literature & Education, Art, Social Work, Trade & Industry, Spiritualism, among others.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, 2 distinguished personalities from Assam – Shakuntala Choudhary & Dhaneswar Engti have been selected for the honour under the field of ‘Social Work’, Literature & Education respectively.

Meanwhile, 3 personalities from Manipur selected for the recognition include – Lourembam Bino Devi, Kensam Ibomcha Singh have been selected for the distinguished service in the discipline of Art. While Muktamani Devi will receive the honour in the disciplines of ‘Trade & Industry’.

Nagaland’s T Senka Ao – the former editor and an eminent personality in the field of ‘Literature & Education’ have also been selected for the coveted Padma Shri.

Besides, Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia from Sikkim, and VL Nghaka from Mizoram will be awarded for their exceptional service in the disciplines – ‘Art’, ‘Literature & Education’ respectively.

Guru Tulku Rinpoche from the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh will be conferred with the award in the discipline ‘Spirituality’. While, the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Professor, Department of Khasi Language, Badaplin War have been selected for the award for her remarkable contribution in the field of ‘Literature & Education’.

However, the Padma Awards 2022 – one of the highest civilian awards of the nation, will also be conferred to some of the eminent personalities, incorporating of Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Vaccine makers – Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India, and Krishna Ella & Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech.

The list of awards also include the heads of tech giants – Microsoft’s Satya Nadella; and Google’s Sundar Pichai. Meanwhile, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat who died last month in a horrific chopper crash will be conferred posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan – country’s second-highest civilian award.

Its worthy to note that Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one), which comprises of – 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.