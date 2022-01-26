Project Sadbhavana : Assam Government To Close Long-Pending Files From February 1

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that ‘Project Sadbhavana’ will be initiated by the state government from February 1, which will focus on disposing all pending files, which lied unattended since 1990s.

During an interaction with the bureaucrats, Assam Secretariat Service Officers, other employees of Janata Bhawan (secretariat) and heads of the different departments, Sarma urged them to lend their support for the success of this project.

According to reports, all the pending files till the period of May 10, 2021 will be taken up for disposal process. Meanwhile, in the next step, files following this period will be taken up.

Earlier, while announcing the initiation of this project on October 29, 2021, the CM estimated that around one lakh files are pending at the Secretariat and some may be lying there since the 90s.

However, for an effective implementation of the project – a step towards citizen centric governance, the state government will create a portal through which citizens can apply, thereby citing the file numbers and correspondence details.

“Since the spirit of the project is to help people who are seeking government response, the officers and staff responsible for the implementation of the project should adopt sympathy and empathy for public interests.” – added Sarma.