Republic Day Celebrations : RSS Chief Apprises On Significance Of National Flag

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 26, 2022 : On the auspicious occasion of ’73rd Republic Day celebrations’, the Sarasanghachalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat has hoisted the National Flag at Sewa Dham, Khayerpur, West Tripura District, Agartala.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

During his speech, Dr Bhagwat shed light on the significance of Republic Day and mentioned about India’s ancient Ganarajyas where the true sense of democracy used to be depicted through the life and philosophy of individuals.

He elaborated that, today’s democracy in India must be glorified with the sense of democratic system of India’s ancient Ganarajyas like Baishali, Lichhabi etc.

Bhagwat also emphasised that the Saffron colour lying at the top of our National Flag depicts courage, sacrifice and Zeal which could be seen in the life and philosophy of our ancient kings as well as freedom fighters.

“India is a peace loving and a peaceful country. India spreads the message of brotherhood, harmony and peace to the rest of the world. India worships nature,” he added.

Dr Bhagwat described the importance of green colour of our National Flag as the symbol of progress in adherence to Devi Laxmi. “As Bharat has been a spiritual country since old age, the Dharmachakra lying in the middle of our National Flag depicts the importance of socio-cultural philosophy followed and practiced by us, the people of India.”

“To establish democracy in true sense in India’s present republic system through dignified behaviour and to apply those practiced philosophy of ancient Ganarajyas like Baishali, Lichhabi is our determination”, said Param Pujaniya Sarasanghcalak Sri Mohan Bhagwat.