Tamulpur Officially Becomes 35th District Of Assam

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure better administrative control, the Assam Government today officially recognized Tamulpur as the state’s 35th district.

This newly-created district comprising of – Darangajuli, Goibari, Nagrijuli, and Suklai of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) becomes the fifth district of the council.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced the news. “Happy to watch the national flag being unfurled by my cabinet collegue Shri @UGBrahma at Tamulpur that officially becomes a new district today. On, I reiterate our commitment to take governance to the grassroots & extend the benefit of a new district to all.”

Its worthy to note that on January 23, the Assam Government issued a notification, asserting that Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has sanctioned the formation of this new administrative district, which comprises the whole area of existing Tamulpur Civil Sub-Division of the Baksa district with its headquarters at Tamulpur.