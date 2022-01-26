Tripura Capable Of Providing Advanced Medical Treatment : CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 25, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday felicitated the doctors of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital here in Agartala for successfully performing the first Open Heart Surgery.

Speaking to reporters after the felicitation ceremony at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon, Deb said “Soon, people of Tripura will not have to travel outside the state and bear costly medical expenses for advanced treatment. We have good doctors here and our government hospitals are trying their best to provide all possible treatment”.

Lauding the role of Modi-led Central Government, Deb said, “The significant thing is that the Tripura government is having Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support of Ayushman Bharat which is minimizing the troubles of many poor families in the state.”

Congratulating the medical team for their commendable job, CM said, “The first open-heart surgery performed in Tripura was done completely free of cost. The patient was a beneficiary of Ayuhsman Bharat health scheme.”

Deb precisely stated, “At the newly introduced Cardiology department of GBP Hospital, this is a new beginning in the health sector of Tripura and complicated operations are being done in regular intervals.”

“Determined efforts are being put and doctors have so far completed 83 procedures pertaining to different complexities of the heart. Apart from the Open Heart surgeries, three other surgeries have been done”, he also added.

According to an official statement, a total of 131 persons received treatment at the Cath Lab where facilities like Angiography, Angioplasty, and permanent and temporary pacemaker implantations are newly introduced.