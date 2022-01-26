Tripura Celebrates 73rd Republic Day With Immense Euphoria & Vitality

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 26, 2022 : The 73rd Republic Day celebrations has been celebrated across the state on Wednesday through various programs with immense euphoria and merriment.

On this occasion, the key event has been organized at Assam Rifles Maidan in Agartala. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya officially hoisted the national flag at Assam Rifles Maidan, Agartala at 9 AM.

He greeted the parade, presented prizes and medals among officials of various fields. A short cultural program has also been organized in accordance with the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The Republic Day celebrations had begun on Wednesday morning with the hoisting of the national flag in all government and private buildings.

Tripura’s Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath paid his respects by laying a wreath at Gandhi bedi at Gandhighat at 6.30 AM, followed by paying homage at the Albert Ekka Park, Lichubagan at 7 AM by laying a wreath at the Shaheed Bedi. Later, Nath officially hoisted the national flag at 7:30 AM.

Highlighting the significance of Republic Day, Nath in his address conveyed “Happy Republic Day to all the people of the country. I pay my respects to all the heroic fighters who have ensured the freedom of the people of the country through sacrifice and self-sacrifice.”

Fruits and sweets were distributed among the patients of different hospitals, orphanages and distressed residents of Agartala and the residents of Central Correctional Institution at 10:30 AM.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on this auspicious day conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of Tripura.

“Since 2018, Tripura has started to walk a new path boosting the people and youths to become Atmanirbhar and Swanirbhar. On this auspicious day, I want all to work together for the development of Tripura in the spirit of democracy. May the overall development of the people of Tripura, this is my dedication,” he added.