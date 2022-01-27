Amid COVID-19 Surge, Sikkim Government Decides To Reopen Educational Institutions From Feb 1

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Amid the COVID-19 surge and “Omicron” scare that have escalated tensions among medical fraternities, the Sikkim Government have decided to reopen all state government, government-aided, and private educational institutions, universities, colleges, tutorials, coaching institutes, and hostels from February 1, 2022.

However, institutes of higher learning may follow the schedules already issued to them by their respective universities says new notification issued by state Education department.

According to a notification issued by the Sikkim Education Department, all heads of educational institutions have been instructed to complete all academic activities of the current Academic Year including the – Annual Examinations within February 18, 2022 following all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“As per the convenience of the institutions, attendance on 50% basis or use of multiple classrooms for maintaining safe distance may be adopted. The new Academic Session will start from February 21, 2022.” – the notification further reads.

Selection of students for CMMSS at school level should be completed within February 18, 2022 as the date for CMMSS Selection Examination is February 26, 2022. The new Academic Session will start from February 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the notification also states that for Central Government institutions, directions issued by Central Government will apply. For institutions with no specific guidelines or directions, this circular will apply.

“All Heads of Institutions are further instructed to scrupulously observe all COVID-19 Protocol and the Standard Operating Procedure and Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Education and Department of Health & Family Welfare. It is further instructed that as per the convenience of the institutions, attendance on 50% basis or use of multiple classrooms for maintaining safe distance may be adopted.” – added the notification.

The northeastern state of Sikkim today reported 1622 active cases, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the northeastern state to 37651, while 399 more people recuperated from the disease. The recovery rate now stands at 94.5% per cent.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate currently stands at 15.2%, with 427 fatalities.