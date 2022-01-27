Assam Adopting Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Crimes : Assam Governor

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy to combat all sorts of crimes, including violence against women and children, drug & human trafficking, cybercrime and cattle smuggling, offences which have become more prevalent in recent decades, as informed by the Assam Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday.

According to the Governor, as many as 2,152 cases were filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2021, 3,643 drug dealers were apprehended, while a large stash of contraband substances worth Rs 2.35 crore were recovered by the security forces.

He also mentioned about ‘Drugs free Assam’ – a mobile application recently launched by the Assam Police to eradicate drug menace from the northeastern state of Assam. This move was undertaken for generating public awareness against contraband substances, and encouraging citizens to provide specific inputs required during police operations.

Mentioning further about apprehending proscribed militant outfits, the Governor stated that 14 militants were killed in different clashes with security forces in 2021, including a wanted United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) leader.

He also mentioned about the recent agreements and significant steps undertaken to resolve its long-pending boundary disputes with the other northeastern states. For instance – in case of Assam-Nagaland boundary dispute, the Assam Government has withdrawn armed police personnel from disputed areas.

Meanwhile, for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports. Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

In a bid to resolve conflicts, both Assam and Mizoram Governments have signed a joint resolution on August 5 last year in Aizawl, following which all efforts are being made to normalize traffic movement between the two states.