Assam : Elephant Mowed-Down By Speeding Train In Kamrup; 1 Injured

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant has been mowed-down after been hit by a speeding freight train, while another sustained injuries at Kamakhya-Jogighopa rail track in Kamrup district of Assam.

According to reports, a herd of elephants reportedly arrived into the district from Maliata hills searching for food when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The train was reportedly coming from Guwahati, which was heading towards Delhi. Besides, the carcass of this wild elephant is said to be reportedly dragged till a long distance by the speeding train.

Meanwhile, forest Department and Railways officials immediately rushed to the spot to remove the carcass from the tracks for an effective train movement.

Its worthy to note that the area is an active elephant corridor, and local populace have been urging authorities to set-up a signboard depicting the concerned region into an elephant corridor for preventing such deadly accidents.