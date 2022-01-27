Chinese PLA Hands-Over Missing Arunachal Teen To Indian Army

NET Web Desk

The 17-years-old teen – Miram Taron who had gone missing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh have finally been handed-over to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today, as informed by the Union Minister of Law & Justice through a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju stated “The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination.”

“The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today. I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home” – he further added.

Recently, the Indian Army have approached the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and sought its assistance in locating the whereabouts of a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh – Miram Taron, on their side and return him as per established protocol.

Based on receipt of information regarding the same, the Indian Army have immediately contacted its Chinese counterparts through an established mechanism and sought for safe return of the teenager – a native of Zido Village in Upper Siang district.

According to reports, there was a delay earlier in repatriating him due to bad weather conditions in the mountainous area.

However, China claimed that the teen “illegally” crossed the Chinese territory, as reported by the news agency Reuters.

“The individual illegally entered Chinese territory and then was routinely questioned, quarantined and observed in accordance with relevant border control regulations, and given humanitarian assistance,” informed the China’s Western Theatre Command, Colonel Long Shaohua, said in a statement posted on the official WeChat account of the Western Theatre of the PLA.

Its worthy to note that the news was informed by Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao, who asserted that Chinese PLA has abducted a 17-year-old boy, from the Indian territory of state’s Upper Siang district. He added that the shameless incident took place in a location adjacent to Tsangpo river – which is termed as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Such news comes in the wake of disengagement process which is due in areas of Hot Springs, Depsang bulge & Demchok in eastern Ladakh, and the recent culmination of 14 round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting.