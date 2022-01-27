COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 194 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 60,792

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 194 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 60792, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 284 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 114 active cases, West Kameng – 4, Namsai (6), Papumpare (18), Changlang (2), East Siang – 3 and Lower Subansiri with 10 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 9 cases, Tirap (4), Tawang (4).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3309 active cases, while 348 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 57199. The recovery rate now stands at 94.09% per cent.