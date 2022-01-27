COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 288 New Cases; Pushing Tally To 89,841

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 288 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 89841, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 2415 active cases, while 361 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 85917, while 6 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1509.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 22,69,280 total vaccines, with 519 citizens been inoculated on Wednesday. As many as 298 citizens of 18+ age group and 80 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.