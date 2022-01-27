COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1535 New Cases; 1 Fatality

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 1535 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 27.51%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 12,703. While, a total of 1,65,661 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 591 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 5579 samples were tested on January 26, 2022, out of which 656 samples belonged to males, while 879 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 945 belonged to symptomatic patients, 590 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,52,367. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 253 (20.64%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 33 (21.57%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1221 (29.45%) & 28 (51.85%) positive cases respectively.