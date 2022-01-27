Firing Along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Over Disputed Stretch Construction

NET Web Desk

Amid talks between the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh & Assam for resolving the long-pending boundary disputes, fresh new tensions have flared-up over the construction of a disputed border stretch, thereby leading to firing in the air by a contractor, as informed by officials.

According to PTI report, this unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday evening, at Hime Basti region, which falls under Assam’s Gogamukh police station.

“Local villagers from Assam obstructed to the construction of the road by Arunachal government. When they went to the site to protest, the contractor involved with the construction fired one round in the air,” he added.

Responding to this response, locals residing along the Assam side vandalized vehicles, and torched temporary camps set-up for the road construction gang.

However, receiving inputs about the same, a team from Assam Police immediately rushed to the spot.

“Response from the Arunachal state government on the incident is still awaited.” – informed the PTI report.

Its worthy to note that these incident occurred just two days after the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart – Pema Khandu decided to conduct ground-level survey to check on the boundary status.

Meanwhile, both the northeastern states share a 804.1 kms border, and atleast 1200 points of disputes along the inter-state border between the two states have been identified by the authorities.